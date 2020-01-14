Iranian currency rates for Jan. 14

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 14

The rates of eight foreign currencies have increased in Iran, while the rates of 27 currencies have decreased on Jan. 14, compared to the rates on Jan. 13, according to Iran's official state exchange rate, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank Iran (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,775 rials.

Foreign currencies Iranian rial on Jan.14 Iranian rial on Jan.13 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 54,579 54,768 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,246 43,175 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,443 4,426 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,730 4,733 1 Danish krone DKK 6,260 6,256 1 Indian rupee INR 593 593 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,351 138,365 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 27,120 27,121 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,158 38,312 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,404 5,407 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,236 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,167 32,192 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,829 27,928 1 South African rand ZAR 2,921 2,934 1 Turkish lira TRY 7,148 7,155 1 Russian ruble RUB 687 688 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,525 3,528 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,986 29,045 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,705 111,705 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,187 31,198 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,571 49,638 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,315 2,318 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 29 29 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 36,866 36,883 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,070 30,090 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,097 6,086 1 Malaysian ringgit THB 138,854 139,100 100 Thai bahts MYR 10,345 10,334 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 36,381 36,357 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,240 59,240 1 euro EUR 46,775 46,745 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 11,112 11,141 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,554 14,559 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 3,074 3,072 1 Afghan afghani AFN 540 544 1 Belarus ruble BYN 19,852 19,855 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,753 24,758 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,090 83,155 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,333 4,333 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,967 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 146,089 rials, and the price of $1 is 130,217 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 131,318 rials, and the price of $1 is 119,566 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 129,000-132,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 145,000-148,000 rials.

