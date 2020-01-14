Iranian currency rates for Jan. 14

14 January 2020 11:09 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 14

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The rates of eight foreign currencies have increased in Iran, while the rates of 27 currencies have decreased on Jan. 14, compared to the rates on Jan. 13, according to Iran's official state exchange rate, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank Iran (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,775 rials.

Foreign currencies

Iranian rial on Jan.14

Iranian rial on Jan.13

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

54,579

54,768

1 Swiss franc

CHF

43,246

43,175

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,443

4,426

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,730

4,733

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,260

6,256

1 Indian rupee

INR

593

593

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

138,351

138,365

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

27,120

27,121

100 Japanese yens

JPY

38,158

38,312

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,404

5,407

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,234

109,236

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,167

32,192

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

27,829

27,928

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,921

2,934

1 Turkish lira

TRY

7,148

7,155

1 Russian ruble

RUB

687

688

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,525

3,528

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,986

29,045

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,705

111,705

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,187

31,198

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,571

49,638

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,315

2,318

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

29

29

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

36,866

36,883

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

30,070

30,090

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,097

6,086

1 Malaysian ringgit

THB

138,854

139,100

100 Thai bahts

MYR

10,345

10,334

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

36,381

36,357

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,240

59,240

1 euro

EUR

46,775

46,745

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

11,112

11,141

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,554

14,559

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

3,074

3,072

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

540

544

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

19,852

19,855

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,753

24,758

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

83,090

83,155

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,333

4,333

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,967

12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 146,089 rials, and the price of $1 is 130,217 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 131,318 rials, and the price of $1 is 119,566 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 129,000-132,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 145,000-148,000 rials.

