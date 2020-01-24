French companies in Azerbaijan сontributing to dev't of country's economy

24 January 2020 15:03 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 24

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

To date, France has invested about $2.2 billion in Azerbaijan's economy, Executive Director of the Azerbaijani Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication Vusal Gasimli said.

Gasimli made the remark in Baku at the business meeting of the Azerbaijan-France Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Trend reports on Jan. 24.

Noting that in 2019, 3 percent of exports and 2.1 percent of imports in Azerbaijan's total foreign trade turnover accounted for France, Vusal Gasimli proposed expanding the exports of Azerbaijan's non-oil sector to France with hazelnuts, fruits, vegetables, persimmons, wine and other agricultural products.

It was also mentioned that France, being the country with the third largest economy in Western Europe (after Germany and the UK), has a number of large corporations whose participation in the Azerbaijani economy will help bring new technologies to the country, create new jobs and increase competitiveness and export potential of the national economy.

Currently, more than 30 French-owned companies in industry, agriculture, transport, logistics and services are on 500 largest global companies list of the Fortune magazine. France's Total, AXA, Peugeot, Credit Agricole and Carrefour are included in the first hundred.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @eldarjanashvili

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan-France Chamber of Commerce and Industry focuses on development of ties
Economy 12:25
Dialogue between Azerbaijan's public and private sectors - necessary
Finance 11:53
Azerbaijan achieves significant success in digitalization
Finance 11:19
Azerbaijan - France's most important trading partner in region
Business 10:52
France uses Davos to pursue global 'digital tax' goal
Europe 23 January 14:52
Kazakhstan proposes to expand goods export to France
Business 22 January 15:40
Latest
Mikhail Gusman of TASS thanks Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva
Politics 17:22
Future plans for Petkim petrochemical complex revealed
Oil&Gas 17:18
Azerbaijan’s Ulduz chocolate factory launches new line of confectionery products
Economy 17:17
Iran to boost ties with Turkmenistan to complete Inche boron railroad
Transport 17:08
Iran's carpet export sharply down
Business 17:07
Kazakh-German oil extracting JV announces tender for maintenance services
Oil&Gas 17:04
OESD provides positive feedback on Georgian reforms
Business 16:51
Gazprombank: More than half of Azerbaijan's GDP falls on non-oil sector
Oil&Gas 16:50
Baku, Moscow sign protocol on cooperation in culture (PHOTO)
Society 16:43