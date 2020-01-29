It's official: Contract signed on construction of Iran-Azerbaijan industrial park

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 29

By Elnur Bagishov – Trend:

A contract on the construction of an industrial park has been signed in Ardabil province, north-west of Iran, Governor of Iran’s north-western Ardabil province Akbar Behnamcu said, Trend reports referring to the website of the governor’s office.

The contract was signed between Iran Small Industrial and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO) and Ardabil province local authorities.

The two sides will jointly finance the building of the park.

The signed contract follows upon the previous formal agreement between Iran and Azerbaijan to create a joint industrial Iran-Azerbaijan industrial park in Ardabil's Parsabad county.

The matter was discussed between Iran's Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade Reza Rahmani and Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev during his visit to Iran.

Establishing the park will open doors for both foreign and local investors. The total area of the park will be 95 hectares.

Previously, Secretary General of the Iran-Azerbaijan Joint Chamber of Commerce from the Iranian side Hussein Vosuqi Irani told Trend that Iranian and Azerbaijani manufacturers will jointly produce products in this industrial park.

