It's official: Contract signed on construction of Iran-Azerbaijan industrial park

29 January 2020 17:24 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 29

By Elnur Bagishov – Trend:

A contract on the construction of an industrial park has been signed in Ardabil province, north-west of Iran, Governor of Iran’s north-western Ardabil province Akbar Behnamcu said, Trend reports referring to the website of the governor’s office.

The contract was signed between Iran Small Industrial and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO) and Ardabil province local authorities.

The two sides will jointly finance the building of the park.

The signed contract follows upon the previous formal agreement between Iran and Azerbaijan to create a joint industrial Iran-Azerbaijan industrial park in Ardabil's Parsabad county.

The matter was discussed between Iran's Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade Reza Rahmani and Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev during his visit to Iran.

Establishing the park will open doors for both foreign and local investors. The total area of the park will be 95 hectares.

Previously, Secretary General of the Iran-Azerbaijan Joint Chamber of Commerce from the Iranian side Hussein Vosuqi Irani told Trend that Iranian and Azerbaijani manufacturers will jointly produce products in this industrial park.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan approves medical territorial zones within compulsory medical insurance
Society 18:30
CEC talks number of int'l observers at Azerbaijan's upcoming parliamentary election
Politics 18:24
Prices of some foodstuffs soar in Iran
Business 18:13
Iranian Customs Administration decreases customs clearance period
Business 17:57
Two more organizations to conduct exit polls at upcoming elections in Azerbaijan
Politics 17:44
Number of MP candidates running for parliament in Azerbaijan revealed
Politics 17:37
Latest
Azerbaijan approves medical territorial zones within compulsory medical insurance
Society 18:30
CEC talks number of int'l observers at Azerbaijan's upcoming parliamentary election
Politics 18:24
National Bank of Georgia doesn't exclude long-term application of tight monetary policy
Finance 18:13
Prices of some foodstuffs soar in Iran
Business 18:13
Georgia identifies main priorities at Annual Development Partnership Forum
Georgia 18:09
Azerbaijan's CEC to hold exit-poll at upcoming parliamentary election
Politics 18:08
Laying tunnel for Turkmenistan-China gas pipeline completing in Tajikistan
Oil&Gas 18:00
Iranian Customs Administration decreases customs clearance period
Business 17:57
Kazakhstan to approve its geological exploration program till 2025
Business 17:52