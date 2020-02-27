Iran-Russia conference on customs cooperation cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 27

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The Iran-Russia conference on customs cooperation and ways to solve current issues, scheduled to be held on March 2, has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak in Iran, Trend reports with reference to Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

The conference was expected to bring together the heads of customs administrations of the Islamic Republic of Iran and several federal subjects of the Russian Federation.

The organizer of the conference was the Tehran Chamber of Commerce Industries Mines and Agriculture.

Twenty-six people have died in Iran so far due to coronavirus, Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education said.

Some 245 people have been infected in Iran so far, out of whom 106 people were infected within a day on Feb. 26-27.

Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread.

Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has offered its help to Iran, providing certain medicine to the infected.