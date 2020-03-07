Iran's export of mineral material reaches $10B

Business 7 March 2020 11:31 (UTC+04:00)
Iran's export of mineral material reaches $10B
Turkey increases export to BSEC countries
Turkey increases export to BSEC countries
Erdoğan to visit Brussels to discuss visa, refugees and Customs Union with EU officials
Erdoğan to visit Brussels to discuss visa, refugees and Customs Union with EU officials
Turkey increases export of ready-made clothing
Turkey increases export of ready-made clothing
Latest
Small-scale power plant to be commissioned in western Iran Oil&Gas 11:56
President Aliyev: Azerbaijan will continue to follow path of stability and this is key thing for investors Politics 11:54
Afghanistan's confirmed coronavirus cases rises to four Other News 11:43
President Ilham Aliyev: First of all, Azerbaijani investors should invest in Azerbaijan Politics 11:39
Iran's export of mineral material reaches $10B Business 11:31
Uzbekistan reduces oil import & production Oil&Gas 11:29
Iran's currency rates for March 7 Finance 11:16
Volume of diary product exports via customs of Iran’s Mazandaran province revealed Business 11:09
President Ilham Aliyev makes remark to Head of District Executive Authority: You put up a map and think that your job is finished. Children will come here, but what will they understand from this map? (VIDEO) Politics 11:07
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market Finance 11:04
Azerbaijan's investment attractiveness increasing Business 11:03
President Ilham Aliyev makes remark in connection with place names: These territories are historically ancient Azerbaijani lands. Write them in Azerbaijani the way they are Politics 10:53
China's February forex reserves fall to $3.107 trillion Other News 10:40
Tehran - most coronavirus-infected in Iran Iran 10:36
Uzbekneftegaz reduces diesel fuel prices Oil&Gas 10:30
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 10:28
Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange inviting Azerbaijani companies Finance 10:03
Georgia to cover travel expenses of its citizens in Italy after suspending direct flights Georgia 09:59
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 24 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:58
China's Jan-Feb trade surplus with U.S. falls to $25.37 billion Other News 09:52
Epsilon obtains gas inflow from Nazarkuduk-10 well in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 09:45
OPEC+ ‘no deal’ is psychological blow for market, says WoodMac Oil&Gas 09:43
Iran's Isfahan Oil Refinery repairs its turbines Oil&Gas 09:43
China January-February yuan-denominated exports slump 15.9%, imports down 2.4% Other News 09:35
Iran's Shahid Tondgoyan petrochemical company to go "green" Oil&Gas 09:27
Turkey increases export to BSEC countries Turkey 09:24
EBRD to finance construction, reconstruction of Uzbek roads Construction 09:23
11 dead in road accident in eastern India Other News 08:55
Three more Azerbaijani citizens test positive for coronavirus after returning from Iran Azerbaijan 08:42
Kazakhstan's medical products manufacturer looking to export goods to Russia Business 08:14
5.2-magnitude quake hits 23km ESE of Buenos Aires, Costa Rica Other News 08:06
Aeroflot to reduce number of flights to Italy, South Korea, Vietnam over slumping demand Russia 07:35
Saudi Arabia detains two senior royals, including king's brother Arab World 06:55
South Korea confirms 174 new coronavirus cases, total to 6,767 Other News 06:19
Iranian short films to be screened in Sweden Society 05:30
Policeman killed, 5 injured in suicide bombing near U.S. embassy in Tunisian capital Other News 04:50
Biden says his U.S. presidential campaign has raised about $22 million in five days US 03:57
Peru confirms country's first case of COVID-19 Other News 03:11
Brazil mudslides death toll rises to 31 Other News 02:23
Erdoğan to visit Brussels to discuss visa, refugees and Customs Union with EU officials Turkey 01:35
Death toll from Lassa fever rises to 132 in Nigeria Other News 00:51
Morgan Stanley shifts staff to London Heathrow site to counter virus Europe 00:15
Islamic State attacks Kabul gathering, killing at least 32 Other News 6 March 23:29
Coronavirus infections pass 100,000 as outbreak wreaks financial havoc World 6 March 22:41
U.S. House panel faults FAA review of Boeing 737 MAX, plane design failures US 6 March 22:20
Consequences of coronavirus for world economy Economy 6 March 21:32
Azerbaijan’s Ulduz chocolate factory expands range of confectionery products Economy 6 March 20:51
Azerbaijan’s Jalilabad-2 winery talks about plans for 2020 Business 6 March 20:39
Azerbaijan’s SAB company to expand range of sausages Business 6 March 20:26
Azerbaijani energy minister holds several important meetings in Vienna (PHOTO) Economy 6 March 20:11
ADB predicts economic slowdown in developing Asian countries Finance 6 March 19:49
Georgia to help farmers to install anti-hail systems Business 6 March 19:33
USAID launches new agricultural program in Georgia Business 6 March 19:10
Georgian government imposes restrictions on crossing of border Transport 6 March 18:59
Azerbaijan Industrial Insurance company launches new campaign on comprehensive car insurance Economy 6 March 18:46
Turkey increases export of ready-made clothing Turkey 6 March 18:43
National Bank of Georgia talks about inflation rate in country Finance 6 March 18:41
Number of tourist visits from Azerbaijan to Georgia increases Transport 6 March 18:38
Azercell congratulates all ladies in representation of female athletes (PHOTO/VIDEO) Economy 6 March 18:30
Turkey's export figures on leather goods revealed Turkey 6 March 18:24
Coronavirus cases rise to 45 in Greece after group trip to Israel, Egypt Europe 6 March 18:22
Two British Airways staff test positive for virus, have been isolated Europe 6 March 18:20
Share of transactions with state securities down in Azerbaijan Finance 6 March 18:20
Number of coronavirus infections tops 100,000 globally Other News 6 March 18:19
BEST OF INDIA - Biggest Exclusive Indian Product Trade Show to be organized in Baku (PHOTO) Other News 6 March 18:13
Iranian family put in quarantine in Baku Society 6 March 18:02
Central Bank's short-term notes put up on Baku Stock Exchange Finance 6 March 18:01
Kazakhstan quarantines people arriving from South Korea Kazakhstan 6 March 18:00
PetroChina suspends some gas contracts as coronavirus hits demand Other News 6 March 17:59
Baku Stock Exchange holds auction on placement of mortgage bonds Finance 6 March 17:58
Turkmenistan, Morocco sign number of bilateral documents Business 6 March 17:50
New risk management system to be introduced in Azerbaijan’s agricultural sector Finance 6 March 17:50
Uzbekistan cancels state regulation of cotton production Uzbekistan 6 March 17:40
Kazakhstan Railways to gradually modernize its cars fleet Transport 6 March 17:34
Project under development to improve road transport infrastructure in Azerbaijani districts Transport 6 March 17:31
Global oil & gas industry deals down in value Oil&Gas 6 March 17:22
Iran to allow import of cars, mostly hybrid ones, since late March Business 6 March 17:20
Azerbaijan discloses amount of funds allocated to combat coronavirus Politics 6 March 17:15
Turkey - Uzbekistan trade turnover up in January Turkey 6 March 17:14
Turnover of Baku Stock Exchange on repo transactions increases Finance 6 March 17:06
Kazakh oil extracting company Ozenmunaygaz opens tender to rent pumps Business 6 March 16:57
Shareholders of Azerbaijani Gunay Sigorta insurance company to distribute company's profit Economy 6 March 16:57
Turkish State Railways reveals projects set for implementation in 2020 Turkey 6 March 16:49
Georgia increases cement imports from Azerbaijan Business 6 March 16:47
Georgia cuts cigarette exports to Azerbaijan Business 6 March 16:47
Indonesia confirms two more coronavirus cases, total four Other News 6 March 16:41
Kazakhstan’s National Bank talks financial market conditions amid coronavirus spread Business 6 March 16:41
Germany reports 134 new coronavirus cases Europe 6 March 16:40
Batumi port discloses volume of cargo transportation to/from Azerbaijan Transport 6 March 16:28
People with coronavirus symptoms in Azerbaijan resist quarantine, try to evade supervision Society 6 March 16:25
Norwegian Air plummets on liquidity worries as virus spreads Europe 6 March 16:15
ADB talks scenarios of coronavirus effecting Kazakhstan's economy Business 6 March 16:07
Egypt registers 12 new coronavirus cases on Nile cruise ship Arab World 6 March 16:05
Oil dives more than 3% after Russia rejects steeper OPEC+ cut Oil&Gas 6 March 16:02
OPEC oil cut deal in trouble as Russia still not on board Oil&Gas 6 March 16:00
EBRD continues to actively invest in Uzbekistan's economy Finance 6 March 15:58
Which country can block OPEC’s new deal? Oil&Gas 6 March 15:54
Azerbaijan's Xalq Bank greatly increases share of deposits in foreign currency Finance 6 March 15:49
Turkey increases export of furniture, wood Turkey 6 March 15:46
Uzbekistan begins privatization of its banks Finance 6 March 15:46
All news