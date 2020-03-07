Iran's export of mineral material reaches $10B
Latest
President Aliyev: Azerbaijan will continue to follow path of stability and this is key thing for investors
President Ilham Aliyev makes remark to Head of District Executive Authority: You put up a map and think that your job is finished. Children will come here, but what will they understand from this map? (VIDEO)
President Ilham Aliyev makes remark in connection with place names: These territories are historically ancient Azerbaijani lands. Write them in Azerbaijani the way they are