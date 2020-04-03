Minister: Georgian citizens have access to every food product

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.3

Food supplies are regularly monitored in Georgia due to the coronavirus crisis, and the situation is encouraging, Georgian Agriculture Minister Levan Davitashvili said, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

"There are no delays as of today, despite some challenges, including export restrictions in the region. Today our citizens have unhindered access to every kind of food product", he said.

Davitashvili noted that there is also enough wheat supply in Georgia and if necessary, the country will provide the supplies from alternative sources.

In turn, Georgian Economy Minister Natia Turnava said that the main post-crisis task of the Georgian government will be to develop those Georgian businesses that can replace imports with local products.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Georgia has reached 148.

On March 21, Georgia declared a state of emergency until April 21 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

