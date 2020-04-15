Georgia creates anti-crisis economic group to mitigate coronavirus impact

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15

The government of Georgia has created an anti-crisis economic group as part of the Interagency Council to better manage the coronavirus’ impact on the Georgian economy, said the Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia at a special briefing in the government administration, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

"We are now in a time of crisis management. The task is simple – to do everything possible to return economic life to its usual rhythm as quickly as possible", said Gakharia.

The PM Advisor for Economics Beka Liluashvili said that the economic group of the Interagency Council has been working on an anti-crisis plan from the very beginning of the crisis and that the plan is based on three principles.

As reported, these principles envisage measures such as to easy the daily financial challenges of Georgian citizens, to help businesses keep jobs, and to develop tools so once the country emerges from the crisis it will be able to quickly recover the economy.

Gakharia thanked the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which is offering $450 million to help Georgia contain the COVID-19 pandemic, of which $200 million will be provided by the end of April.

