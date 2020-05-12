Russia’s Astrakhan receives humanitarian aid from Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12

Turkmenistan has sent humanitarian aid to the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation in the form of domestic goods, Trend reports with reference to TASS news agency.

The cargo included vegetables, beverages, textiles and construction materials that were manufactured by Turkmenistan's industrial enterprises, as well as commercial, chemical and gas sectors.

Humanitarian aid was sent with a total capacity of 1,200 tons. Part of these goods will be transferred to organizations that provide social support to citizens with coronavirus, and the other part to medical institutions.

The cargo was supposed to arrive in the Astrakhan region earlier, before Victory Day, but was delayed due to bad weather.

Earlier, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov signed an order on the donation of food and various goods produced in the country to Russia.

