Georgian PM calls on citizens to buy local products

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia has called on citizens to buy Georgian products, Trend reports referring to Georgian media.

He said that Georgia should do its best to make Georgian products competitive in the international market.

"Food safety is critically important in our country. To achieve this goal, no agrarian process should be stopped for a single second. In rural areas, farmers must continue to work and no land should be left uncultivated. This is our goal," the prime minister added.

According to Gakharia, the next goal is further industrialization of the agricultural sector.

"We need industrial agriculture and, of course, productivity growth. These are the challenges we have been struggling with for years, and we have achieved some success. It is very important to maintain balance between the import and export of agricultural products," Gakharia said.

As he noted, this is a plan developed by the Ministry of Agriculture and the government.

"We call on our citizens to buy Georgian products, the quality of which is increasing. We should do our best to ensure that our agricultural products are competitive in international markets. We can and have to do this," Gakharia said.

