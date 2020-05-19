Uzbekistan aims for textile exports to Europe through online media platform

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19

By Ilkin Seyfaddini - Trend:

Representatives of Uzbek textile industry held online talks with administration of Dutch FashionUnited media platform, Trend reports citing Dunyo News Agency.

The main topic of the negotiations was the issue of establishing exports of Uzbek textile products to European markets, the report says.

FashionUnited is a media platform for promoting textile apparel brands in foreign markets through publications, articles and newsletters. The head office is located in Amsterdam (Netherlands). FashionUnited also helps to improve marketing strategy, including promoting contacts between companies in the fashion field.

During the negotiations FashionUnited spoke about the advantages of cooperation, a wide coverage of professionals in the fashion industry, providing opportunities for cooperation in the B2B format, an extensive network of offices - about 30 - around the world, an audience of over 1.3 million subscribers per month, as well as cooperation with 50 trade shows, 50 fashion schools, organizers of fashion weeks and well-known brands from Louis Vuitton to H&M.

An active information campaign through the implementation of publications could help bring Uzbek textile products to the European market and attract attention of a million subscribers in 30 countries, including leading representatives of the fashion industry.

According to representatives of FashionUnited, such a model of cooperation has already been established with a number of CIS countries, including Belarus and Moldova.

Following the discussions, representatives of the Dutch company expressed readiness for long-term cooperation with Uzbek partners. The sides agreed to maintain systemic contacts and organize another video conference in the coming days.

---

Follow author on Twitter: @seyfaddini