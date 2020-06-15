Georgia, Germany discuss cooperation and future plans

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

Germany is working on travel recommendations and after a unified agreement of the European Union (EU) on this issue, it will discuss the resumption of flights to Georgia, said German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, Trend reports citing Georgia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Georgian Foreign Minister David Zaklaliani has spoken with Heiko Maas to discuss relations between the countries amid coronavirus including the resumption of flights between Georgia and Germany.

Maas praised Georgia’s steps taken to combat the virus and noted the importance of solidarity in the region to prevent a second wave of the infection and ensure safety.

The ministers agreed that further deepening economic relations will be important in the post-crisis period.

Zalkaliani informed about Georgia’s plans to host tourists this summer while observing the recommendations of the World Health Organization.

Foreign Ministers of Georgia and Germany discussed the cooperation and future plans within the EU's Eastern Partnership, especially given that from July 1, 2020, Germany will take over the presidency of the EU Council for six months.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356