Japan's Cokey Systems talks its activities in Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4

By Ilkin Seyfaddini - Trend:

Cokey Systems has been actively involved in licorice processing business since its establishment in 1953 - first domestically, and during the last 15 years globally as well, Chief of International Business Division for Cokey Systems Co.,Ltd Dilshod Babayev told Trend.

"We are a relatively small company, but due to our strong commitment and constant financing of R&D, cooperation with top Japanese Universities for licorice research, we have achieved leader positions in Japan for producing: Crude Glycyrrhizic Acid an extract from the licorice roots; Monoammonium glycyrrhizinate that is mainly used as a vital component to produce medicinal products, cosmetics and widely used in the food industry," said Dilshod Babayev.

As he said, Cokey Systems Co.,Ltd is the only Japanese company in this sphere having joint ventures in the CIS states. The company has been successfully operating in Azerbaijan, Russia, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kazakhstan for over the last 10 years.

"From our project in Uzbekistan we get stable and high quality products that are in high demand around the world. This country has a great potential for the licorice business along with a strong government support, that makes us feel optimistic about our project's future," said Babayev.

Babayev also noted, that Uzbekistan has a convenient location for product deliveries to main partners in China and the CIS states.

"Our company allocates special attention to the issue of root cultivation, introducing full recycle production process and sustainability of this business in general. Furthermore, we are sharing our technological experience with the local partner to achieve best results in the licorice extraction business," Babaev noted.

According to him, at this moment company’s main goal is to produce high quality licorice products that are in demand on the global markets.

"We plan to reach this goal by introducing an effective and sustainable business model based on the principles of natural resources preservation and expansion; producing the best quality products for our clients; contributing to the development of local economy through our joint work; introducing latest technological advances in this sphere to make our production safe and reliable," stated Dilshod Babaev.

He also added, that joint venture of Cokey Systems Co in Uzbekistan has provided constant employment opportunities to more than 100 local people and is greatly contributing to the local economy by paying taxes and expanding exports and increasing area of cultivated lands.

