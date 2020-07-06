Georgia's main import articles from Azerbaijan revealed

Business 6 July 2020 08:34 (UTC+04:00)
Georgia's main import articles from Azerbaijan revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jul. 6

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

Tea imports from Azerbaijan to Georgia increased by 30.8 percent from January through April 2020 compared to the same period last year, Trend reports citing Georgian National Statistics Service (Geostat).

As reported, in the first four months of 2020, 250 tons of tea worth $1.55 million were imported from Azerbaijan to Georgia, compared to 194.7 tons of tea worth $1.18 million imported from Azerbaijan to Georgia in the same period of 2019. In the first four months of 2020, tea took tenth place in terms of import volume among the top 10 goods imported from Azerbaijan to Georgia.

According to Geostat, the ninth place in the top ten was occupied by the product group "Coke petroleum, petroleum bitumen and other residues from the processing of petroleum or petroleum products" in the amount of 9,039.5 tons.

The eighth position is occupied by the commodity group "Crude oil and crude petroleum products obtained from bituminous rocks (4,164.6 tons).

Import of cement ranked seventh, and the import of steel bars (9,843.5 tons) ranked sixth. In the reporting period, Georgia imported 2,311 tons of copper ores and concentrates worth $5.9 million from Azerbaijan, which is 1,595 tons more compared to the same period last year (fifth position).

Meanwhile, 8.5 tons of parts and accessories suitable for use with typing or calculating machines worth $11.1 million were imported by Georgia from Azerbaijan (fourth position).

From January through April 2020, Georgia imported 41,870 tons of petroleum and petroleum oils worth $13.5 million from Azerbaijan (third position). Georgia imported from Azerbaijan electricity worth $21.2 million (second position).

The first position is occupied by petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons, the most popular products imported by Georgia from Azerbaijan. Georgia imported 802,768 tons of petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons in a total amount of $136.8 million from Azerbaijan from January through April 2020, which is 545 tons less compared to the same period of 2019.

Azerbaijan ranked third in Georgia’s commodity circulation in the reporting period

From January through April 2020, the foreign trade turnover between Georgia and Azerbaijan amounted to more than $367 million, which makes up 10.6 percent of the total trade turnover of Georgia.

During the reporting period, Georgia exported products worth $221.8 million to Azerbaijan, which comprises 9 percent of total exports from Georgia. Meanwhile, Azerbaijan exported products worth $145.1 million to the Georgian market, which is 14.5 percent of total imports to Georgia.

All news