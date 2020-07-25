Iran ranks fourth in the world for plum production
Latest
US embassies in Baku, Yerevan condemn acts of violence as inconsistent with peaceful protest principles
Energy minister: Expanded introduction of renewable energy sources - priority of Azerbaijan's energy policy
Azerbaijani first VP: I call on Freedom House, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, organizations declaring that protection of human rights - their mission, to give fair assessment to events (PHOTO)
Exploitation of natural resources on Azerbaijani territories occupied by Armenia should be on agenda of world community