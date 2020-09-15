Numerous projects to boost industrial output to be launched in Kazakhstan
Latest
Azerbaijan's MFA: Armenian FM's speech on close friendship with Muslim countries - clear example of two-facedness
Ambassador: Azerbaijan's support for Turkey on Eastern Mediterranean gives even more strength to Ankara
Azerbaijani president: Azerbaijan one of handful of countries that carry out fully independent policy
NDI poll: 27% say biggest issue facing Georgian education is difficulties related to online learning
Mariam Kvrivishvili: From tomorrow, citizens of reciprocal countries will be able to enter Georgia without quarantine