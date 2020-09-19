Turkmenistan, Ukraine discuss trade, economic cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19

Turkmenistan and Ukraine discussed issues of trade and economic cooperation, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The discussions were held during a meeting between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov, and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, in a video conference format.

During the meeting, the effective activities of Ukrainian companies in Turkmenistan, in particular in the construction and supply of railway equipment, were noted. The important role of the Joint intergovernmental Turkmen-Ukrainian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Cultural, and Humanitarian Cooperation was also noted.

The ministers noted the high level of interaction within international structures, primarily within the UN.

The need to activate cultural and humanitarian cooperation was noted.

As earlier the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine told Trend, there is significant potential to increase Ukraine's investments in Turkmenistan.

In particular, such spheres include oil, gas, oil refining, chemical industries, as well as infrastructure projects.

Ukrainian MFA pointed out that economic cooperation between the two countries has great potential and prospects.

“This includes a possible increase of Ukraine's engineering products, electric industry products to Turkmenistan," said the MFA. "Also, large-scale infrastructure projects in Turkmenistan: construction of bridges, regional airports, underpasses, subways, etc."

The following Ukrainian companies are currently supplying various equipment to Turkmenistan: AvtoKrAZ, Zaporizhіa Mechanical Plant, Kryukov Railway Car Building Works, DEG, Interpipe, InterCargoTruck, Universal Drilling Technique, LLC, Motor Sich, Altcom, СA Interbudmontazh.

