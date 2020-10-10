Turkmenistan increases its trade turnover since beginning 2020
Latest
Azerbaijan presents parts of Armenia's ballistic missile shot down during bombing Mingachevir (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani president claims mandate of mediators is not to interfere on ground, but to facilitate to find solution
If Armenian prime minister returns back from skies, we are ready for negotiations - President Aliyev
Look at internet, look at documents, you will see who is telling truth, who is lying, says President Aliyev
Today in Azerbaijan there are thousands of Armenians, but in Armenia, all Azerbaijanis have been expelled - President Aliyev
Azerbaijan has not only Turkish weapons, Russian, Israeli, Belarusian, Ukrainian weapons, says President Aliyev
Azerbaijani president: Our goal - to defend our people, our country and our right to live on our land
Today, Azerbaijani soldiers are guarding trenches dug by Armenians in our occupied lands, says President Aliyev
President Alieyv: I know that people of Azerbaijan liked my words, we will drive them away to very end
Azerbaijani people believe in me, relying on this trust, I also take all necessary measures, says Azerbaijani president
Azerbaijani president: We don’t set our sights on lands of other countries but we will not give our land to anyone either
Azerbaijani Army has complete advantage on battlefield – both in terms of logistics and combat readiness, says President Aliyev
Azerbaijani president claims any military expert can see that Azerbaijani Army beaten Armenia on battlefield
Armenian armed forces' armored vehicles destroyed in their firing positions - Azerbaijani Defense Ministry (VIDEO)
CNN International TV channel’s “The Connect World” program broadcast interview with President Ilham Aliyev (PHOTO)
ITFC, IsDB in close collaboration with IsDB Group Business Forum to organize Webinar on AgriTech Digital Solutions
Azerbaijan destroys Armenian armed forces’ radioelectronic warfare equipment, says Azerbaijani MoD (VIDEO)