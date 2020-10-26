Iran`s Quchan grapes exports revealed

Business 26 October 2020 15:17 (UTC+04:00)
Iran`s Quchan grapes exports revealed
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Latest
Armenia's leadership, criminal junta regime have no moral, ethical framework - Azerbaijani top official Politics 15:19
Iran ready to fire at Armenian Armed Forces if they approach its border with Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:19
Iran`s Quchan grapes exports revealed Business 15:17
Turkmen private sector provides half of industrial production in Balkan region Business 15:17
Amount of industrial enterprises launched in Iran's Hamadan soars Business 15:16
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for October 26 Society 15:10
Uzbekneftegaz eyes to increase natural gas production Oil&Gas 15:09
Armenia never supports peace – Azerbaijani MP in interview to TRT World TV channel (VIDEO) Politics 14:59
Karabakh conflict's settlement process is at hot point - Kremlin spokesman Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:57
Over 230 tankers with ACG oil shipped from Ceyhan terminal Oil&Gas 14:50
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office gives updates on civil casualties, damages Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:41
Iran's Shazand Oil Refining Company opens tender to buy equipment Tenders 14:41
Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council slams French president Politics 14:36
Canada points out importance of creating mechanism for resolving Nagorno-Karabakh conflict Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:32
EBRD supports construction of 100 MW wind farm in south of Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 14:30
Georgian Tegeta Motors Company makes another deals Finance 14:29
All nations in Azerbaijan united and will achieve victory - head of Russian community Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:28
Iran boosts generation capacity of thermal power plants Oil&Gas 14:23
Kazakhstan's fixed investments volume decreases over 9M2020 Finance 14:12
Uzbekhydroenergo ready for foreign direct investment, says Fitch Oil&Gas 14:06
German business sentiment falls on coronavirus angst Europe 13:53
Turkey's 9M2020 export of defense industry products to Germany down Turkey 13:51
Polypropylene powder plant construction underway in Kazakhstan’s Shymkent Business 13:49
Azerbaijani Central Bank reveals amount of national currency attracted for deposit auction Finance 13:44
President Ilham Aliyev announced names of villages of Zangilan, Jabrayil and Gubadli districts liberated from occupation yesterday Politics 13:39
S&P says Azerbaijan's GDP to grow in coming years Finance 13:38
Pakistan summons French ambassador to condemn 'Islamophobic' campaign Europe 13:38
S&P Global Ratings affirms Azerbaijan's credit rating at 'BB +/B' Finance 13:16
US slows down import of defense products from Turkey Turkey 13:08
New tomato greenhouse commissioned in Turkmenistan’s Balkan region Business 13:05
Kazakhstan doubles goods export to Croatia amid COVID-19 Business 13:04
President's assistant talks Armenians using Azerbaijani military uniforms Politics 12:52
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Finance 12:49
Information that Azerbaijan using military aviation - false – Defense Ministry Politics 12:47
Cross-border money transfers in Uzbekistan down Finance 12:45
Multi-apartment buildings in Turkmenistan's Dashoguz getting equipped with telephone networks ICT 12:35
Kazakhstan's postal service operator to buy petrol via tender Tenders 12:34
Armenian Armed Forces shelling Azerbaijan’s Aghjabadi district - MoD Politics 12:32
Kazakhstan's import from France up despite COVID-19 Business 12:32
Panel on domestic petrochemicals production to be organized in Iran Business 12:28
Farewell ceremony for Russia-native Azerbaijani martyr being held (PHOTOS) Politics 12:25
Armenia continues to violate humanitarian ceasefire regime Politics 12:25
Mobile network all over Uzbekistan's Samarkand improves ICT 12:21
Liberation of Azerbaijani lands from occupation to improve country's GDP, says expert Business 12:14
Russia's Mail.ru third-quarter revenue jumps 19.9% helped by gaming Russia 12:13
Kazakhstan raises exports of Azerbaijani products Business 12:06
Kazakhstan's passenger cars manufacturing increases year-on-year Transport 12:05
Kazakh gold extracting venture opens tender to equipment repairs Tenders 12:00
President Ilham Aliyev addresses the nation (PHOTO) Politics 11:59
Uzbekistan expands range of ecosystem services Uzbekistan 11:52
Railway line between Iran-Afghanistan to be launched soon Transport 11:48
Update given on civilian casualties following Armenian shelling of Azerbaijan's Ganja Politics 11:47
Uzbekistan eyes implementation of int’l standards in cotton production Uzbekistan 11:45
Georgia records 1,872 new coronavirus cases Georgia 11:32
Georgian vegetable oil company Karva launches waste-free production Business 11:27
Russian Embassy in Turkmenistan brings back citizens to Moscow Turkmenistan 11:26
Azerbaijan to win war, only few days left - political analyst Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:24
COVID-19 to weaken link between oil demand and economic growth Oil&Gas 11:12
EU4Youth launches new project in Georgia Business 11:07
Israel's billionaires hit by Covid-19 economic crisis Israel 11:06
OPEC’s ability to influence market to wane over next decade Oil&Gas 11:03
Uzbekistan reveals volume of ICT services for 9M2020 ICT 10:55
Energy supply investment to rise to nearly $1.9 trillion within ten years Oil&Gas 10:54
Armenian leadership responsible for violation of humanitarian ceasefire - Azerbaijani MFA Politics 10:50
Agrarian, Construction, Manufacturing and Extractive Industries Will Develop in Gubadli Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:44
Human Rights Council must condemn Islamophobic statements of French president - Lebanese lawyer Arab World 10:35
Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani people on liberation of several villages in Zangilan, Jabrayil, Gubadly districts, city of Gubadly Politics 10:33
Iran produces smart national identity card Society 10:25
Afghanistan to review the water right issue with Iran Business 10:23
Armed Forces of Armenia firing at Azerbaijani positions from its territory Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:22
Iran's vegetable oil industry faces challenges Business 10:21
Iran's domestic autos receives four stars for quality Business 10:20
Local companies to be involved in digitalization of Turkmenistan’s exchange ICT 10:16
Turkmenistan sells gasoline, diesel fuel to number of countries on exchange Business 10:16
Armenian armed forces shelling Aghdam district Politics 10:13
Forecasts for power generation investment become more optimistic Oil&Gas 10:12
FBI probes fire set in Boston ballot drop box US 10:12
Upstream oil & gas spending set to decline by 35% Oil&Gas 10:10
Azerbaijani MoD presents footage of serviceman talking about army's next goal Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:10
Armenia grossly violated new humanitarian ceasefire - Defense Ministry Politics 10:08
Armenia always carried out ethnic cleansing in territories where they settled - expert Politics 10:07
Azerbaijani currency rates for Oct. 26 Finance 09:54
Iranian currency rates for October 26 Finance 09:53
Number of coronavirus cases in Uzbekistan passes 65,000 Uzbekistan 09:53
We were targeting military infrastructure in Khankandi, because military basis situated in city - President of Azerbaijan Politics 09:51
If I launched the war why should I wait for 17 years? - President of Azerbaijan Politics 09:50
Responsibility for violation of humanitarian ceasefire regime lies with Armenia - Azerbaijani president's aide Politics 09:49
Armenians who live in America, in France, in Russia don’t care about Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh - President Aliyev Politics 09:48
What President Trump does with respect to the conflict resolution is fully in line with international relations - President Aliyev Politics 09:46
Israel sends medical aid to Ganja's civilians suffered by Armenian attacks Israel 09:46
There are no evidence that Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire, we just responded - President of Azerbaijan Politics 09:45
We don’t have serious social problems, corruption is everywhere and we are fighting against it - President of Azerbaijan Politics 09:43
Heroic Azerbaijani soldiers led by commander-in-chief restore justice - Turkish president's advisor Politics 09:41
Information that Turkish backed Syrian militias fighting war in Azerbaijan - another fake news, says president of Azerbaijan Politics 09:38
What happened to church in Shusha was either mistake, or done by Armenians themselves to put blame on us - President of Azerbaijan Politics 09:36
Objective Journalist Public Union condemns threats against French reporter Politics 09:34
No plan presented to us from mediators to give Nagorno-Karabakh independence - President of Azerbaijan Politics 09:31
President Ilham Aliyev on battles of 1990s: We did not lose the war, we lost the battle Politics 09:29
Second time, ceasefire lasted only for two minutes and Armenia violated it - President of Azerbaijan Politics 09:29
It was Armenia who launched attack, we had to defend ourselves - President Aliyev Politics 09:29
All news