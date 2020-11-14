Blauenshtein Georgia plans to open pig farm before end of year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 14

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Meat producer Blauenshtein Georgia planned to open a pig farm in the Oni district in the summer with an investment of several million lari, but the opening of the farm was postponed due to the pandemic, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The head of the marketing department of the company Mikhail Sakhvadze notes that the investment cost of the project is 4 million lari ($1.2 million), of which the state agricultural loan will be 1.5 million lari ($457,123).

“Construction is almost complete, and plans have changed slightly only because of the coronavirus. The farm was built by an Austrian company. We left to bring pigs, about which we are negotiating with two countries - Switzerland and France. We were a little late due to the coronavirus. We think we will open the farm before the end of the year,” said the manager.

He also noted that after opening the farm will offer customers high-quality pork.

The company also planned to launch a second milk processing plant in 2020, but Mikhail Sakhvadze says the plan was thwarted by the situation created under the influence of COVID-19. The head of the company's marketing department is currently unable to give an exact date for the launch of the enterprise.

Four farms of the company are located in the village of Shardometi, Oni district, the company also owns pastures with livestock of about 1,000 cows.

