EU, UNDP to help Georgia create low-emission future

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 16

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

European Union (EU) and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) will help Georgia create a low-emission future, Trend reports via the UNDP.

Georgia’s carbon dioxide emissions amount to over 17 million tons per year (over 2 tons per capita), which is around 0.03 percent of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Georgia’s Low-Emission Development Strategy is expected to be finalized by August 2021. By the end of 2020, the country will also update its nationally determined contributions to the Paris Agreement, setting a new target for 2030 to reduce GHG emissions by 35 percent compared to 1990.

To discuss Georgia’s path to achieving a climate-proof future, the EU, the UNDP, the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Agriculture, and the Regional Environmental Center for the Caucasus organized a workshop. The meeting was held as part of the ‘EU4Climate’ program, which is funded by the EU and implemented by the UNDP in the six Eastern Partnership countries: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova, and Ukraine.

“The ‘EU4Climate’ program assists Georgia and the other Eastern Partnership countries in fulfilling climate and energy commitments undertaken under the EU Association Agreement and the Energy Community Treaty,” said Alexandre Darras, Team Leader on Connectivity, Energy, Environment and Climate Change at the EU Delegation to Georgia during the workshop.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356