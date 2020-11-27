Uzbek, South Korean foreign ministers discuss strengthening of economic ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 27

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

The foreign ministers of Uzbekistan and South Korea expressed interest in maintaining the same growth dynamics and taking concrete measures to increase the volume of mutual trade, Trend reports referring to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Uzbekistan.

The issue was discussed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of South Korea Kang Kyung-wha in the framework of participation in the Central Asia – Republic of Korea Cooperation Forum.

The heads of the foreign affairs agencies discussed topical issues on the bilateral agenda, considered the schedule and organizational aspects of upcoming joint events at various levels.

The Korean side praised the dynamics of cooperation between the two countries in the fields of politics, trade, investment, finance, ICT, science, and technology.

The parties noted the positive experience of interaction in the fight against coronavirus infection, outlined the priority areas of cooperation in overcoming the socio-economic consequences of the pandemic.

The priority nature of trade, economic, and investment ties was also noted. Mutual interest was expressed in maintaining the previous growth dynamics and in taking concrete measures to increase the volume of mutual trade.

In addition, special attention was paid to the issues of cooperation in the field of healthcare. In particular, the progress in the implementation of joint projects for the construction of new medical institutions in Uzbekistan was reviewed.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @romakayeva