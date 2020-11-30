Argentine companies to cooperate with Azerbaijan’s Azexport website and Digital Shopping Hub

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

Argentine companies will cooperate with Azerbaijan’s Azexport website and Digital Trade Hub, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

An online conference was held between the Azexport website, the Digital Trade Hub of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, and representatives of the Argentine companies, namely, UAB Ramchos, Proargex, and Gemaco Group.

During the conference, the heads of the Azexport website and the Digital Trade Hub Aykhan Gadashov and Masuma Talibova informed the representatives of foreign companies about the favorable business environment created upon Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s order.

The Azexport website has achieved great success in a short period and has created new, as well as innovative opportunities for entrepreneurs.

Azerbaijan’s Digital Trade Hub was created to render cross-border e-services online.

While using the opportunities which are rendered by the Digital Trade Hub, entrepreneurs will be able to create and manage a company completely online from Azerbaijan or any other country.

"Representative of Argentine companies Jose Sabaliauskas expressed gratification with the creation of a favorable business environment for the business of local and foreign investors in Azerbaijan," the statement said.

Sabaliauskas stressed that these opportunities will play a positive role in the sustainable and secure establishment of the US-Asia trade relations, as well as in improving the supply chain between the parties.

Moreover, Sabaliauskas stressed that the companies representing Azerbaijan are interested in exporting certain agricultural products to Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Iran, and other regional countries through the Azexport website, using Azerbaijan's geographical position and the opportunities created for business.

