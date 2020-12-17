Uzbekistan elected chairman of FAO Regional Conference for Europe for next two years

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 17

Uzbekistan was elected chairman of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Regional Conference for Europe for the next two years, Trend reports with reference to Norma information and legal portal.

Uzbekistan expands cooperation with three UN structures - the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the United Nations International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), and the United Nations World Food Program (WFP). All of them are located in Rome, Italy.

According to the information, the priority areas for a comprehensive expansion of cooperation with FAO, IFAD, and WFP were identified and the corresponding roadmap has been approved and the staffing table of the Uzbek Embassy in Italy has been changed.

Thus, the concurrent ambassador was appointed as the country's permanent representative to FAO, IFAD, and WFP. In this capacity, he will coordinate the entire range of issues of interaction between Uzbekistan and these organizations.

In addition, the post of adviser - deputy permanent representative is introduced and his responsibilities include the development of systematic practical cooperation with FAO, IFAD, and WFP.

Also, the post of Counselor of the Embassy was reorganized into Counselor of the Embassy on trade and economic issues.

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) is a specialized agency of the United Nations that leads international efforts to defeat hunger. With over 194 member states, FAO works in over 130 countries worldwide.

The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) is an international financial institution and a specialized agency of the United Nations that works to address poverty and hunger in rural areas of developing countries.

The World Food Program is the food-assistance branch of the United Nations. It is the world's largest humanitarian organization, the largest one focused on hunger and food security, and the largest provider of school meals. Founded in 1961, it is headquartered in Rome and has offices in 80 countries.

