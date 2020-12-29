Azerbaijani state service to auction off small enterprises

Business 29 December 2020 14:54 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani state service to auction off small enterprises

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.29

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The State Property Service under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy will hold an auction on January 26, 2021, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

According to the data, 25 state property facilities (small public enterprises and non-finished buildings) will be put up for the auction.

“Everyone can take part in the auctions. Also, those interested in the process can observe the progress of the auctions both in the Space for the provision of property services of the State Property Service, and online,” said the service.

“Those wishing to participate in the auctions on the official website of the Service (emlak.gov.az) or the privatization.az portal, after registering, must pay a deposit of 10 percent of the initial auction price of the property, thereby obtaining the status of the customer,” the service said.

On the day of the auction, by selecting the section "Electronic auction" on the e-services portal (e-emdk.gov.az), it is possible to join the auction.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni

