Georgia - one of largest beneficiaries of EBRD investments per capita

European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is a good partner and a key role-player in Georgian development, said Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, Trend reports via the Press Service of Georgian Prime Minister.

He made the remark at the meeting with the EBRD's Regional Director for the Caucasus Catarina Bjorlin Hansen.

The Head of the Georgian government thanked the EBRD Regional Director for cooperation.

The meeting touched on the fact that Georgia is one of the largest beneficiaries of the EBRD investments per capita. Its diversified portfolio from the energy sector to agriculture and the private sector has a significant impact on the country’s economic development, especially during the pandemic period.

According to Bjorlin Hansen, the year 2020 was exemplary concerning meeting the set targets.

“Last year, we achieved twice as much as we did together in any of the previous years,” she claimed.

The Georgian prime minister and EBRD Regional Director also considered an action plan for the next five years and the strategy for future cooperation.

