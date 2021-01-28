Gradual opening of economy may start earlier than planned in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28

Georgian government may ease restrictions in Tbilisi, Kutaisi, and Rustavi if the epidemiological situation is maintained at the current level of infection week, said Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The lightening of restrictions includes the resumption of studies and public transport.

"Out of 18,000 tests taken, only 723 are positive, which is certainly good, but it is still a large number for us, although the community transmission rate approached 4 percent. When we have a community transmission rate of 4 percent over 7 days, we can open the economy more boldly, cautiously, reasonably, and it seems that today’s trends give us the reason for cautious optimism,” said Gakharia.

He noted that the gradual opening of the economy may start earlier than planned as the government did during the first wave of the pandemic in spring 2020.

Gakharia said that if Georgia has 2,000-5,000 everyday cases then the economy cannot operate as usual.

