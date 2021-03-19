Azerbaijan to fully implement new-generation cash registers by late 2022 - Minister of Economy
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 19
By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:
Over 24,000 new-generation cash registers have been installed in trade and public catering facilities in Azerbaijan, the country’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote in his Twitter page, Trend reports on Mar.19.
According to Jabbarov, the process of installing the new-generation cash registers is planned to be completed by the end of 2022.
Earlier, the minister said that the introduction of up-to-date cash registers has contributed to achieving transparency in trade turnover.
---
