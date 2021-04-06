Azerbaijan eyes to create favorable digital ecosystem through 4IR technologies – Minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 6

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

Global challenges of the 4th Industrial Revolution, digitalization and development of an innovative ecosystem were discussed during Building a National AIStrategy Session held in the framework of the World Economic Forum’s Virtual Global Technology Governance Summit, Trend reports on April 6 referring to Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov’s message on Twitter.

“It is planned to create a favorable digital ecosystem in Azerbaijan through the application of 4IR technologies, improvement of legislation and promotion of innovative governance,” Jabbarov said.

“The application of these resources will also make an important contribution to the Great Return to Karabakh,” the minister added.

The WEF VirtualGlobalTechnology Governance Summit is being held for the first time.

The representatives of more than 50 governments and more than 600 heads of the companies attended the online summit.

The technological transformation, global technology governance and the application of the latest technologies are being discussed at the summit.

