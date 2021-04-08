Azerbaijan holds new auction to privatize state property

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.8

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The State Committee on Property Issues under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy held a new auction on April 6, 2021, Trend reports referring to a source in the committee.

According to the source, 4 public property facilities, including small enterprises (located in Baku) have been privatized. Besides, a package of Dashkasan Kendkimya OJSC’s shares was sold at the auction.

The source said that interested participants can visit the website for the provision of property services of the State Property Service of Azerbaijan on the day of the auction, as well as observe it without registration online.

All those wishing to partake in the auction on the official website of the committee (emlak.gov.az) or on the privatization.az portal must, after registering, pay a deposit of 10 percent of the initial auction price of the object, thereby obtaining the status of the customer. On the day of the auction, bidding can be joined by selecting the section ‘Electronic auction’ on the e-services portal (e-emdk.gov.az).

