Georgia prepares for UN Food Systems Summit 2021, Trend reports via Georgian agriculture ministry.

The UN Food Systems Summit will take place in September 2021. UN agencies in Georgia, including the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), will assist the Georgian government in preparing for the event. First Deputy Minister of Environment and Agriculture Giorgi Khanishvili and UN Resident Coordinator in Georgia Sabine Machl took part in the first working meeting in preparation for the summit.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has posed a number of serious problems for the whole world, including Georgia. Against this background, it is important to take the issue of food security under the personal control of the UN Secretary General and to plan a Global Food Systems Summit. Georgia, as a member of the UN, will actively participate in the work of the summit and in solving existing global problems,” said Khanishvili.

The first online workshop was attended by representatives from the Ministry of Environment and Agriculture, FAO and industry organizations, as well as industry experts.

The UN Food Systems Summit is a global event organized by the UN Secretary General this September. Prior to the summit, UN member states should hold a dialogue to prepare recommendations for countries to achieve sustainable food systems. Countries will present their recommendations ahead of the summit at a meeting scheduled for July this year.

