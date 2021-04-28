Azerbaijan-UK trade turnover increased in 1Q2021 - Minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the UK greatly increased from January through March 2021, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said.

Jabbarov made the remark at a meeting with UK’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, James Lyall Sharp, Trend reports on April 28.

“Besides other spheres, the two countries have established successful trade and investment cooperation,” the minister said. “Thus, the UK ranks first among the countries investing in Azerbaijan, the minister said.”

Jabbarov also informed the ambassador about the reforms being carried out in Azerbaijan, the national priorities of the country's social and economic development until 2030.

In turn, Sharp announced the UK’s interest in expanding the ties with Azerbaijan and made his proposals on the development of the economic partnership.

The sides also discussed the possibilities of expanding cooperation in various spheres of the economy and other issues of mutual interest.

