Iran discloses number of restored mines in South Khorasan Province

Business 8 May 2021 15:37 (UTC+04:00)
Iran discloses number of restored mines in South Khorasan Province
Uzbekistan projects volume of direct foreign investments for 2021
Uzbekistan projects volume of direct foreign investments for 2021
Uzbekistan’s 1Q2021 cars export revealed
Uzbekistan’s 1Q2021 cars export revealed
Turkmenistan sees active dev't of cotton industry
Turkmenistan sees active dev't of cotton industry
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Iran declares details of exports from Ardabil Province Business 16:31
Uzbekistan projects volume of direct foreign investments for 2021 Uzbekistan 16:27
Exports via Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan Province up Business 16:23
Turkey's 4M2021 export of steel to Georgia surges in value Turkey 16:23
China boosts import of Azerbaijani products y-o-y Business 16:18
Azerbaijan's Central Bank unveils data on foreign exchange transactions over March 2021 Finance 16:17
Azerbaijani Ro-Pax type ferry reaches Kazakh port of Kuryk (PHOTO) Transport 16:15
G-7 countries back Taiwan's observer status in World Health Assembly Other News 16:12
Lack of minefield maps delays mine clearance - Trend TV Azerbaijan 16:04
Uzbekistan’s 1Q2021 cars export revealed Transport 16:03
Results of Azerbaijani gymnasts’ performance in exercises with clubs, ribbons as part of Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO) Society 16:02
Turkish Energy Ministry prolongs oil, gas exploration licenses for several companies Oil&Gas 15:51
Azerbaijani president displayed successful strategy on battlefield and in media - two tactics of Great Victory Politics 15:49
Turkmenistan sees active dev't of cotton industry Business 15:40
Latvia reveals main economic indicators of bilateral cooperation with Georgia Business 15:40
Iran discloses number of restored mines in South Khorasan Province Business 15:37
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685 Europe 15:31
Azerbaijan's CBC radio starts broadcasting in Karabakh ICT 15:19
Iran's Khorasan Razavi Province to increase trade with Turkmenistan Business 15:18
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made Instagram post on Shusha (VIDEO) Politics 15:17
Iran to import Coronavirus vaccine - President Rouhani Business 15:15
Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan implementing road and railroad construction projects Transport 15:04
Competitions in Baku always held at highest level - Slovenian gymnast Society 15:02
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry discloses events to be held on occasion of Victory Day - May 9 Society 15:02
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange revealed Business 14:58
Iran Khodro Diesel Company boots its production Business 14:30
Azerbaijan’s Baku city always warmly welcoming - Ukrainian gymnast Society 14:28
Uzbekistan's international reserves grow Uzbekistan 14:25
Sri Lanka approves Pfizer COVID vaccine for emergency use Other News 14:15
Turkmenistan signs decree on pardon for Qadr Night Turkmenistan 14:10
Uzbekistan Railways plans to resume railway communication with Russia and Kazakhstan Transport 14:07
Iran's IMIDRO begins study of public and comparative discovery in Albalaq mine Business 14:07
Azerbaijan’s Azerenergy company names winner of tenders for maintenance of IT equipment Business 14:06
Number of Azerbaijani insurance companies entitled to operate within Green Card system increase Finance 14:05
Kazakhstan’s Intergas Central Asia company opens tender to attract services Tenders 14:04
Baku Stock Exchange unveils 4M2021 transactions on corporate securities Finance 14:03
Azerbaijan expanding cooperation with Czech Republic in nanotechnologies Business 14:02
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for May 8 Society 13:57
Uzbekistan suspends flights to Turkey and India Transport 13:30
Scientific conferences, organized by Baku Higher Oil School on occasion of 98th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, are coming to an end (PHOTO) Society 13:15
Uzbek ministry extends tender for pumping and power equipment Tenders 12:58
Saudi Crown Prince, Pakistan’s PM hold talks as bilateral agreements, MoUs signed Arab World 12:58
Russia records another 8,329 new daily coronavirus cases Russia 12:53
Kazakh-Turkish JV launches tender to attract equipment inspection services Tenders 12:52
Iran's Shahid Tondgooyan Petrochemical Company plans to increase production Oil&Gas 12:49
Azerbaijani Central Bank makes allocations for software platform support Finance 12:48
Israel among 12 ‘green’ countries okayed for UK summer travelers Europe 12:48
Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku organized at high level - Georgian gymnast Society 12:47
Kazakh oil refinery opens tender to attract examination services Tenders 12:41
Int'l Judo Federation thanks Azerbaijan for return of previously detained Armenian judoka Politics 12:40
Kazakh Gas Processing Plant opens tender on supply of diesel fuel Tenders 12:35
Interest in Georgian aviation market growing amid COVID-19 Transport 12:35
Auto sector urges U.S. Congress to help fund its computer chip needs US 12:33
Iran’s ISOICO declares amount of attracted funds Business 12:29
Mine clearance work on Fuzuli-Ahmadbayli highway continues in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 12:27
Turkmenistan exceeds plan for transport, communication sector Transport 12:21
World Cup competitions at Baku National Gymnastics Arena continue (PHOTO) Society 12:15
Georgia reports 1,564 new coronavirus cases for May 8 Georgia 12:11
Data of Turkmenistan’s construction sector revealed Construction 12:11
Supplies of Uzbek cherries to foreign markets to decrease Uzbekistan 12:02
PASHA Capital - 4M2021 leader in Baku Stock Exchange operations Finance 12:02
Uzbekistan developing strategy for promoting textile products to EU market Uzbekistan 11:41
Turkmenistan records growth in agro-industrial production Business 11:31
S. Korean company eyes producing medical devices in Uzbekistan’s Kashkadarya region Uzbekistan 11:31
Iran’s GTC unveils volume of wheat purchased from farmers Business 11:04
Prices for gold, silver continue to rise in Azerbaijan Finance 10:55
Indicators of Turkmenistan’s oil, gas sector growing Oil&Gas 10:53
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for May 8 Uzbekistan 10:53
France to impose quarantines for arrivals from 7 more countries, including UAE, Qatar Europe 10:48
Turkish Energy Ministry bans local company from participating in BOTAS tenders Oil&Gas 10:47
Russian, Tajik presidents to discuss bilateral ties, Tajik-Kyrgyz border clashes Russia 10:41
EU calls on U.S. and others to export their vaccines Europe 10:39
EBRD considers supporting transformation of Uzbek mining and metallurgical combine Finance 10:35
Second day of Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup kicks off in Baku (PHOTO) Society 10:32
Volume of manufactured products increased in Turkmenistan Business 10:23
Latvian cluster partakes in capacity building of engineering companies in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 10:21
Fiverr revenue doubles in Q1 Israel 10:04
Azerbaijani currency rates for May 8 Finance 09:58
Iranian currency rates for May 8 Finance 09:48
Iran's Aviation fleet modernization awaiting for Vienna talk results - Iranian Association of Airlines Business 09:39
Azerbaijan sees decrease in oil prices Finance 09:37
Fourth round of JCPOA joint Commission held in Vienna Politics 09:37
Thailand reports 2,419 new coronavirus cases, 19 new deaths Other News 09:30
EU finances Financial Inclusion and Accountability project and DIGITAL RE4M Program in Georgia Business 09:20
IAEA to supply Uzbekistan with equipment for research nuclear reactor Uzbekistan 08:59
India posts record daily rise in COVID-19 deaths as case numbers surge Other News 08:51
Death toll in Mexico City metro overpass collapse rises to 26 Other News 08:29
About 200 Palestinians injured in clashes with Israeli police in East Jerusalem Other News 08:14
Latvia invites Georgian companies to use its ports for logistics services Transport 07:40
Biden administration joins global campaign against online extremism US 07:11
Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents Other News 06:29
Libya armed groups raid hotel where presidency met, its spokeswoman says Other News 05:45
Cybercriminals developing "smart" swarm attack technologies - Fortinet ICT 05:10
EU calls on U.S. and others to exports their vaccines Europe 04:51
Brazil eyes new Pfizer deal next week for 100 million more COVID-19 shots Other News 04:08
Biden concerned about Iran's seriousness in Vienna talks US 03:25
Israel reports 41 new COVID-19 cases, 838,858 in total Israel 02:37
Russia continues analyzing situation around possible Putin-Biden summit — Kremlin Russia 01:54
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 839,000 in past day — WHO Other News 01:11
UK records another 2,490 coronavirus cases, 15 deaths Europe 00:37
All news