Georgian PM's visit to Turkey has great strategic importance for both countries - FM

The visit of the Prime Minister of Georgia to Turkey is of great strategic importance for both countries, Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani said, Trend reports via the Georgian media.

Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili is on an official visit to Turkey.

According to Zalkaliani, during the visit, they will discuss all the main areas of bilateral relations, trade, and economic ties, as well as cooperation in the context of regional security.

"This is a very important visit, as this is the first official visit of Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili to the Republic of Turkey," he said.

Zalkaliani noted that Turkey is one of the important trade partners of Georgia.

"During the COVID19 pandemic, our cooperation was operational, and now, when the economies of the countries are opening, it is important to even more effectively use the existing potential in this direction," he said.

According to Zalkaliani, during the meetings within the framework of the visit, issues related to new geopolitical realities in the region and the effective implementation of existing projects will also be discussed.

