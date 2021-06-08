Azerbaijani companies developing dynamically, looking for new opportunities - PwC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) has caused clear turmoil and uncertainty both around the world and in Azerbaijan, but despite this, local business leaders are dynamically developing and rethinking how to take advantage of new opportunities, Country Managing Partner of the PwC Azerbaijan Movlan Pashayev said, Trend reports.

Pashayev made the statement at a press conference dedicated to the presentation of the fourth annual PwC CEO survey on Azerbaijan.

“In 2021, the heads of Azerbaijani companies are very optimistic and see the prospects for both the world economy and their own organizations. So, about 42 percent of them are confident in the prospects of their income growth next year, and about 56 percent are confidently looking three years ahead,” the PWS country managing partner noted.

He stressed that 49 percent of executives in Azerbaijan have taken into account exchange rate volatility in their strategic risk management activities, 33 percent – focus on the skills and adaptability of their employees to increase competitiveness.

According to Pashayev, more than half of the leaders in Azerbaijan are going to invest in digital transformation in various sectors of the economy.

Earlier, PwC conducted the 4th survey among heads of companies in Azerbaijan. The majority of respondents said that the growth rate of the global economy will recover in 2021.