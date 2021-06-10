Cost of products sold in Azerbaijan's retail outlets up

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

The total cost of products sold in Azerbaijan’s retail outlets from January through May 2021 made up 15.2 billion manat ($8.9 billion), which is by 0.3 percent more than the same period of 2020 referring to the Azerbaijani State Statistics Committee.

According to the committee, the turnover of food, drinks, and tobacco products amounted to 8.3 billion manat ($4.9 billion) and non-food products – 6.8 billion manat ($4 million).

The cost of sold food products increased by 2.2 percent while non-food products decreased by 1.9 percent from January through May 2021 compared to the same period of 2020.

During the reporting period, the commodity market indicators were as follows:

Products Revenues from sale Percentage ratio compared to the period from January through May 2021 Retail trade turnover 15.2 billion manat ($8.9 billion) 100.3 including: Food 7.5 billion manat ($4.4 billion) 102.4 textiles, clothing, and footwear 2.1 billion manat ($1.2 billion) 97.2 electrical goods and furniture 762.3 million manat ($448.4 million) 90.0 computers, telecommunications equipment, and printing products 107.5 million manat ($63.2 million) 106.3 pharmaceutical and medical products 353.9 million manat ($208.2 million) 134.4 gasoline 967.2 million manat ($568.9 million) 102.2 other non-food products 2.5 billion manat ($1.5 billion) 96.2

Some 49.5 percent of the funds spent by buyers from January through May 2021 accounted for food, 14.1 percent - textiles, clothing, and footwear; 6.4 percent - furniture and electrical appliances, 6.4 percent of the total spent funds - the purchase of gasoline, 2.3 percent - pharmaceutical and medical products, 0.7 percent - computers, telecommunications equipment, printing products, 16.5 percent – other non-food products.

Meanwhile, the average monthly retail trade turnover per capita amounted to 304.6 manat ($179.2).

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on June 10)

