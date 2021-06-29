Kazakh president to visit Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will visit Turkmenistan, Trend reports with reference to the press service of Kazakhstan’s president.

The invitation to Turkmenistan was announced by President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov during a telephone conversation.

A number of important agreements are expected to be signed during the visit. In addition, the president of Kazakhstan expressed his readiness to take part in the upcoming VI Caspian Summit in Ashgabat, that will take place in the autumn of this year.

In addition, the head of Kazakhstan supported the initiative of Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to organize a regular consultative meeting of the heads of Central Asian states in Turkmenistan.

Also, during the telephone conversation, the presidents exchanged views on further measures to enhance regional cooperation, ensure stability and security in Central Asia.

As earlier the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan told Trend, the program of cooperation between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan for the period of 2021-2023 contributes to the comprehensive strengthening of cooperation between the foreign ministries of the two states.

The report also notes that the above-mentioned program also contributes to the organization of necessary consultations on the discussion of topical issues on the bilateral and multilateral agenda.

Kazakhstan's ministry noted that the further implementation of the above-mentioned program of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan will allow systematizing the interaction of the two countries in a number of areas.

"Its further implementation will allow systematizing the interaction of the foreign ministries of the two countries on issues of bilateral and regional cooperation, on the joint use of water and energy resources of Central Asia, on the cooperation of consular services, inventory of the legal framework between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, and others," the ministry said.

