Uzbekistan, India consider support for small business and private entrepreneurship

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 5

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Uzbekistan and India discussed issues of support for small business and private entrepreneurship, Trend reports referring to Uzbek media.

The mentioned issue was discussed by the head of the women's organization of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI FLO) Harjinder Talwar during a meeting held at the Embassy of Uzbekistan in India.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the issues of support for small business and private entrepreneurship between Uzbekistan and India, comprehensive assistance in the development of this area, in particular, the further development of relations in the fields of healthcare, pharmaceuticals, information technology, light industry and textiles, agriculture and tourism were discussed.

It was noted that Harjinder Talwar highly appreciated the large-scale reforms carried out in Uzbekistan for the development of entrepreneurship, as well as the favorable conditions created for foreign investors.

Talwar expressed her intention to organize a visit of a delegation of member companies of the Federation to Uzbekistan to get acquainted with the reforms in this area and study specific opportunities for the implementation of joint investment projects.

The Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), founded in 1927, is one of the largest and oldest business organizations in India, acting as a "bridge" between public and private entrepreneurs. The Federation has established close partnerships with various regional chambers of commerce in virtually all states of the country, and it brings together more than 250,000 business companies of various levels (multinational, medium and small). FLO is the women's wing of the Federation, representing the interests of women entrepreneurs.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @romakayeva