Georgia sees increase in subsistence minimum

Subsistence minimum hit a record high in June, Trend reports via the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

According to the report, the subsistence minimum for a working-age male amounted to 214 lari ($68.36) up by 9.4 lari ($3) from the previous month.

The increase in the subsistence minimum was related to high inflation, as June saw the highest inflation in the country for the last 10 years. Inflation stood at 9.9 percent in June.

As of May, the subsistence minimum for an average household total to 190 lari ($60.70), which is an increase of 8.9 lari ($2.84) compared to the previous month.

The report submitted by Geostat is not accompanied by the information on the subsistence minimum distributed by type of household, which has been published by the organization until 2021.

