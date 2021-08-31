USAID strengthens Georgia’s ability to respond to COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has provided a range of assistance to strengthen Georgia’s ability to respond to COVID-19, the USAID mission in Tbilisi told Trend.

"Our assistance has covered the areas of public health, democracy and governance, civil society, and of course, the economic recovery. Here are some specific examples of our assistance in the economic sphere," the source said.

● Worked with the Government of Georgia’s (GoG) Ministry of Environmental Protection and agriculture to provide pest management equipment to help farmers deliver a strong harvest under pandemic conditions;

● Partnered with the U.S. Development Finance Corporation (DFC) to direct nearly $2 million in loans to 497 small and medium-sized businesses to support their recovery from the economic impacts of COVID-19;

● Assisted Georgian companies to transition to manufacturing packaging for medical masks, enabling the delivery of nearly one million masks to communities around the country during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic;

● Helped Georgian companies and business associations integrate e-commerce into their business models to reach more customers in Georgia and abroad under pandemic conditions;

● Launched a tourism matching fund with the Government of Georgia and the private sector to help more than 100 tourism businesses recover from the pandemic.

