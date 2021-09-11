Georgia boost wine exports to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 8

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia exported 158,411 bottles of wine to Azerbaijan from January through August 2021, Trend reports with reference to the data of the Georgian National Wine Agency.

In annual comparison, Azerbaijan increased the import of Georgian wine by 21 percent.

Georgia exported 65 million bottles of wine in eight months of 2021, which is 19 percent more compared to the same period in 2020.

According to the information, during this period the export of wine was carried out to 59 countries.

The value of exported products amounted to $145 million, which is 13 percent more than the same period last year.

