MEDEF eyes to expand co-op with Kazakhstan in several economy sectors

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

MEDEF International is looking to develop relations with Kazakhstan in a number of economy sectors, Bertrand Peltier, MEDEF’s Project Manager for Eurasia, told Trend.

Having noted that MEDEF International is a business association established by and for French companies, he therefore noted that MEDEF’s priorities primarily reflect the projects and expectations of French companies in Kazakhstan.

"MEDEF International will continue to focus on the agriculture and agri-food, renewable energy, environment and infrastructure sectors in the broadest sense. Apart from that, we'll keep monitoring the priorities of the Kazakh authorities, for example for the regional development, the modernisation of agriculture and agri-food industry and digitalization. Developing the ties with Kazakh private sector will also be an important direction, and we hope to develop our dialogue with the agency Kazakh Invest," he said.

Peltier noted, Kazakhstan is seeking to diversify its economy through innovation and new technologies.

"The country is counting on better integration in regional and international forums and on the diversification of its partners, particularly in Europe. Furthermore, Kazakhstan has given itself four priority sectors for diversification: digital, alternative energies, agri-food and pharmaceuticals. We believe that companies have something to offer in this context of economic diversification. The improvement of bilateral relations is also based on the creation of the CAFK," he said.

Peltier explained that the French-Kazakh Business Council (CAFK), co-chaired by Yves-Louis Darricarrère, Senior Advisor of Lazard and Aydan Karibjanov, Chairman of Visor Holding, was created in 2008 on the initiative of presidents Nicholas Sarkozy and Nursultan Nazarbayev, while the bilateral relationship has been elevated to the level of a strategic partnership.

"The CAFK's mission is to promote business relations between France and Kazakhstan. The CAFK is a privileged and recognised forum for bringing together the business community and for dialogue with the authorities of both countries. It supports the realisation of projects and cooperation between French and Kazakh companies," he added.

