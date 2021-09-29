Iran`s Agriculture Ministry to involve private sector in decision-making process

TEHRAN, Iran, Sep. 29

Trend:

Iran`s newly elected administration and the Ministry of Agriculture Jihad believe in the involvement of the private sector in decision-making process, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Iranian Minister of Agriculture Jihad Seyed Javad Sadatinejad made his remarks during a meeting with the Tehran Chamber of Commerce and representatives of private sector companies, today on Tuesday.

He noted that despite the great potential, Iran has not yet taken its rightful place in the Middle East and Southwest Asian food market.

The Minister of Agriculture Jihad added that the country must move towards the regional food market with the help of the private sector in the next four-year period.

The minister also emphasised the need to support domestic producers as a means of enhancing consumers' living standards.