EU summarizes cooperation with Georgian Maritime Transport Agency

The EU Delegation to Georgia has briefly summarized the cooperation with the Maritime Transport Agency of Georgia, Trend reports via Georgian media.

"The EU has been supporting the development of the Georgian maritime sector through various projects and programmes, addressing areas such as the reinforcement of navigational safety and security, protection of the marine environment, as well as introduction of the modern standards of education and training for international accreditation", said the EU Delegation to Georgia.

According to the EU Delegation, these reforms are creating jobs in Georgia, helping protect the environment and helping support the establishment of a sustainable maritime transportation system that will finally help Georgia become a key transit hub for the region.

"Some 40 percent more Georgian seafarers are being employed on EU-flagged vessels than there were in 2015, and their annual contribution to the national budget is at least half a 1 billion lari", says the EU Delegation to Georgia.

As of today, the certificates of Georgian seafarers are recognized by 61 countries around the world, including 18 countries of the European Union.

