Trade turnover between Turkmenistan, Belgium for 1Q2021 revealed

Business 9 October 2021 10:11 (UTC+04:00)
Production of tires in Iran decreases Business 10:54
Iran`s gasoline consumption increasing Oil&Gas 10:52
Iran implements new oil projects in Bushehr Province Oil&Gas 10:50
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 10:49
Hadrut operation memories: Armenians were taught lesson they'll remember for a long time (PHOTO / VIDEO) Politics 10:49
ODHIR/OSCE reveals Uzbekistan's state budget's donations to presidential candidates Uzbekistan 10:25
Trade turnover between Turkmenistan, Belgium for 1Q2021 revealed Business 10:11
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 10:10
Speakers of Azerbaijani, Slovakian Parliaments hold joint briefing (PHOTO) Politics 10:10
Silk Way Airlines celebrates its 20th anniversary Society 10:06
Blinken to visit Colombia later this month US 10:03
Volume of transactions on Uzbek Commodity Exchange rises Business 09:58
Azerbaijani oil increases in price Oil&Gas 09:56
Iranian currency rates for October 9 Finance 09:55
Iran's government looks to start construction of apartments for low-income families Business 09:27
1,940 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 08:53
Tata wins bid for Air India Business 08:26
IFC eyes to help Georgia’s financial sector unlock new areas - Regional Manager (Exclusive) Business 08:00
Drone attack targeting Saudi airport leaves several injured Arab World 07:29
Samsung Electronics, SK hynix could be subject to new int'l taxation rules Business 07:02
U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors US 06:31
Von der Leyen concerned about Poland's ruling for national constitution's supremacy over EU law Europe 05:58
South Sudan approves 10 mln USD relief aid to flood victims Other News 05:14
US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Nuland to travel to Moscow US 04:35
Turkey confirms 30,201 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 03:56
EU questions Microsoft rivals over Teams integration in Office ICT 03:19
Schools in Germany should resume normal classes - state ministers Europe 02:41
US delegation to meet Taliban in first high-level talks since pullout US 02:05
Landmark global corporate tax deal finally finds agreement Economy 01:32
Canada's unemployment rate down to 6.9 pct in September Economy 00:58
Chronicles of Victory: Sky News TV channel broadcasts interview with President Ilham Aliyev on October 9, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 00:30
Chronicles of Victory: CNN International TV channel’s “The Connect World” program broadcasts interview with President Ilham Aliyev on October 9, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 00:20
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev's address on occasion of Hadrut liberation on October 9, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 00:10
Chronicles of Victory: October 9, 2020 Azerbaijan 00:01
Information and Social Development Minister meets with intelligentsia reps, members of Public Council of W Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 8 October 23:39
Georgian PM meets Montenegrin President Georgia 8 October 23:34
Azerbaijani wrestler becomes world champion Azerbaijan 8 October 23:17
German ambassador expresses hope that war and destruction in Azerbaijan's Ganja will remain thing of the past Azerbaijan 8 October 22:41
OSCE MG welcomes Azerbaijan’s release of Armenian serviceman Azerbaijan 8 October 21:58
100 charities urge the EU to end use of biofuel as 'renewable' energy Europe 8 October 21:29
Kazakhstan working to develop renewable energy sources Kazakhstan 8 October 20:52
Kazakhstan names reasons for monthly inflation Kazakhstan 8 October 19:59
Several decisions made on dev't of integration processes at EEC meeting Kazakhstan 8 October 19:59
Uzbek Navoiazot opens tender to buy solar photovoltaic station Tenders 8 October 19:03
Azerbaijan's chief infectologist explains recent rise in COVID-19 cases Society 8 October 19:03
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 8 October 18:42
Azerbaijan confirms 904 more COVID-19 cases, 1,196 recoveries Society 8 October 18:37
Azerbaijan opens tender for repair work in number of educational institutions Tenders 8 October 18:08
Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey to create committee on customs issues (PHOTO) Transport 8 October 18:07
Nepal, India sign accord on Kathmandu-Raxaul railway Other News 8 October 18:05
SOCAR reveals data on well stock Oil&Gas 8 October 17:52
India, UK begin two-week military exercise in Uttarakhand Other News 8 October 17:46
UK consumer confidence slides as inflation worry mounts - Bank of America Europe 8 October 17:40
Dollar dips after U.S. job growth disappoints US 8 October 17:37
Azerbaijan to organize vocational education under credit system Society 8 October 17:31
Uzbekistan launching new mechanism to increase attracted investments Business 8 October 17:13
Bharat Biotech to produce world’s first malaria vaccine Other News 8 October 17:01
Indian EAM Jaishankar Affirms India-US Ties, Quad Speak Of 'newer & Collaborative Era' For Business Other News 8 October 17:00
India to send Covid vaccines to Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar Other News 8 October 16:59
Kazakhstan attaches great importance to dev't of co-op between Turkic countries - ministry Economy 8 October 16:57
Uzbekistan reveals number of vaccinated citizens as of October 8 Uzbekistan 8 October 16:55
Azerbaijani police finds batch of weapons, munitions in liberated Shusha Society 8 October 16:50
German businessmen invited to invest in Azerbaijan's industrial parks Economy 8 October 16:50
Azerbaijani Education Ministry signs contract with tender winner Business 8 October 16:39
EBRD may finance construction of high-voltage power lines in Uzbekistan Business 8 October 16:28
Iran plans to send more fuel to Lebanon Business 8 October 16:15
Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan have great potential to boost trade turnover in many goods - ministry Business 8 October 16:04
Kazakhstan sees increase in coal demand in Nur-Sultan Kazakhstan 8 October 16:00
Turkmenistan sells petrochemicals via state exchange to Turkey, Afghanistan Turkmenistan 8 October 15:59
Caspian pipeline consortium reveals volume of dividends to be paid for 2Q2021 Oil&Gas 8 October 15:53
Cargo movement between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan increases Transport 8 October 15:45
Google: AI cuts fuel consumption at Israeli traffic lights Israel 8 October 15:44
Hungary agrees to global tax deal Europe 8 October 15:39
Dialogue with EMA on Sputnik V jab moving forward - Sergey Lavrov Russia 8 October 15:37
71% of India's adult population have received first Covid vaccine dose: Govt Other News 8 October 15:26
Fitch predicts rise of asset-quality risks in Uzbek banking sector Finance 8 October 15:22
Iran facing possible gas outage in winter Business 8 October 15:21
Tesla moving headquarters to Texas from California US 8 October 15:20
Russia intends to import agricultural products from Uzbek Samarkand region Business 8 October 15:04
Data on freight traffic between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan for 9M2021 revealed Transport 8 October 14:58
Russia considers boosting export of agro-industrial products to Azerbaijan Economy 8 October 14:58
Turkey's newly appointed military attaché meets with Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister Politics 8 October 14:35
Georgia shares data on monthly salary of employees Georgia 8 October 14:33
Uz-Kor Gas Chemical announces tender for purchase of insulators Tenders 8 October 14:33
Galt & Taggart publishes an overview of Georgian economy Georgia 8 October 14:17
SOCAR exceeds plan for oil production, falls behind gas output plan Oil&Gas 8 October 14:13
Russian Saint Petersburg to supply modern ships to Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 8 October 14:09
Global significance of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway constantly growing – Turkey’s President Turkey 8 October 14:04
Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia decreases in 8M2021 Economy 8 October 14:01
Azerbaijani MoD inspects training level of engineer-sapper troops (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 8 October 13:34
Uzbekistan shares COVID-19 data for October 8 Uzbekistan 8 October 13:34
Covid-19 cases down, India to issue tourist visas from October 15 Other News 8 October 13:26
Turkmen-Russian trade turnover grows in 8M2021 Turkmenistan 8 October 13:22
Turkmen, Uzbek companies sign memorandum of co-op in transport, logistics spheres Turkmenistan 8 October 13:20
War veterans in places they fought - Details of war on AzTV (VIDEO) Politics 8 October 13:19
Azerbaijan’s oil and gas sector to remain on gradual recovery path well into 2022 – Fitch Solutions Oil&Gas 8 October 13:15
U.S. job growth seen picking up after Delta setback US 8 October 12:55
Azerbaijan's investment portal to co-op with US consulting company ICT 8 October 12:51
Turkmenistan, Russia sign program of economic cooperation until 2023 Turkmenistan 8 October 12:44
Britain looks to Gulf countries for new trade deal Europe 8 October 12:38
