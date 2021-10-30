Siemens eyes development of roadmap for cooperation with Uzbekistan (Exclusive)

Business 30 October 2021 08:00 (UTC+04:00)
Siemens eyes development of roadmap for cooperation with Uzbekistan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 14

By Fakhri Vakilov – Trend:

Siemens considers the development of a roadmap for digital transformation, localization of electrical equipment, development of the mining and metallurgical sector based on advanced technologies, and increasing local competencies as key priorities of cooperation with Uzbekistan, a Siemens representative told Trend.

"Firstly, the priority direction for Siemens in Uzbekistan is the development of a roadmap for digital transformation. When the roadmap will be created, there will be more opportunities for the digitalization of specific sectors. Secondly, the company's strategic priority is the localization of electrical equipment," the representative said.

The representative also noted that the third direction is the development of the mining and metallurgical sector based on advanced technologies. It is being implemented together with the Almalyk Mining and Metallurgical Complex of Uzbekistan.

"Moreover, the last priority is increasing local competencies; education and training of personnel of enterprises in Uzbekistan, since digitalization of any industry, is impossible without competent and qualified specialists," the representative noted.

The representative also added that Siemens has been cooperating with Uzbekistan for a long time, but in 2017, with the signing of several strategic agreements, a qualitatively new stage of the partnership began. Currently, there are even more intersection points and Siemens is interested in further strengthening its positions in the Uzbek market.

