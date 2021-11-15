UNICEF to help Turkmenistan increase emergency preparedness

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 15

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

UNICEF will help Turkmenistan reduce the consequences of natural disasters, and increase emergency preparedness and resilience, the UNICEF official told Trend.

In September this year, UNICEF and the National Red Crescent Society of Turkmenistan signed an agreement on cooperation within the program for the period 2021-2025 and a program document.

The UNCEF official said that the cooperation on environmental issues is defined in the Programme Document (PD) 2021-2022 which aims to "Strengthen education, health, sanitation and hygiene and emergency preparedness in vulnerable areas through the school and community-based interventions in the Aral Sea area of Turkmenistan".

"The activities will be focused on awareness raising, applying innovative approaches as part of "Green School" Programme, build capacities and introduce best practices in education, health and WASH services and provision of safe and clean environment to the children of Turkmenistan, to help reduce the consequences of natural disasters, and increase emergency preparedness and resilience," the official said.

UNICEF works in over 190 countries and territories to save children's lives, to defend their rights, and to help them fulfill their potential, from early childhood through adolescence.

