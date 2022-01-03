IRICA shares data on Iran’s imports from ECO member states

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 3

In general, Iran imported 3.14 million tons of goods worth $3.62 billion from the member states of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), during the first eight months of the current Iranian year (March 21 through November 21, 2021), the Spokesman for the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Rouhollah Latifi said, Trend reports citing the administration.

The customs official noted that Iran's imports from ECO member states for the reporting period increased by 28 percent in value, while decreased by 10 percent in volume, compared to the same period last Iranian year.

"So, Iran imported 2.72 million tons of goods worth $3.24 billion from Turkey in 8 months. Imports increased by 24 percent in value, while decreased by 15 percent in volume, compared to the same period last Iranian year," he added.

Latifi also said that Iran’s imports from Pakistan for the mentioned period amounted to about 195,000 tons worth $182 million, which is an increase of 58 percent in value and 62 percent in volume, compared to the same period last Iranian year.

According to the spokesman, Iran also imported 46,000 tons of goods worth $86.8 million from Uzbekistan over eight months. This is an increase of 55 percent in value and 5 percent in volume, compared to the same period last Iranian year.

"In addition, Iran's imports from Kazakhstan for 8 months increased by 54 percent in value and 81 percent in volume, compared to the same period last year. So, Iran imported 117,000 tons of goods worth $37.6 million from Kazakhstan during the reporting period," he stressed.

Meanwhile, Iran's imports from Azerbaijan for eight months amounted to 17,800 tons worth $29.1 million, which is an increase of 87 percent in value, while a decrease of 13.2 percent in volume, compared to the same period last Iranian year, Latifi noted.

The official also pointed out that Iran has imported 31,200 tons of goods worth $22.9 million from Turkmenistan within the mentioned period, which is an increase of 224 percent in value and 39 percent in volume, compared to the same period last Iranian year.

"At the same time, Iran imported 10,600 tons of goods worth $11.3 million from Afghanistan in 8 months. Imports increased by 630 percent in value and 181 percent in volume, compared to the same period last Iranian year," he said.

The spokesman emphasized that Iran's imports from Tajikistan for eight months amounted to 3,690 tons worth $8.85 million. Imports increased by 87 percent in value and 43 percent in volume, compared to the same period last Iranian year.

Latifi added that Iran also imported 3,340 tons of goods worth $1.86 million from Kyrgyzstan over 8 months, which is a decrease of 53 percent in value and 56 percent in volume, compared to the same period last Iranian year.

Iran's foreign trade turnover with ECO member states for the first eight months of the current Iranian year amounted to 21.7 million tons worth $19.4 billion. Trade turnover increased by 44 percent in value and 34 percent in volume, compared to the same period last Iranian year.

The following ten countries are at present the member states of ECO: Afghanistan, Republic of Azerbaijan, Islamic Republic of Iran, Republic of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Republic of Tajikistan, Republic of Turkey, Turkmenistan, Republic of Uzbekistan.

