Kazakhstan discloses data on mutual trade with top CIS partners

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 18

Trend:

The total trade volume between Kazakhstan and the CIS countries reached $26.1 billion as of the first 10 months of 2021, increasing by 29.3 percent ($20.2 billion in the same period of last year), Trend reports on citing the statistics data of the Kazakh Committee on Statistics.

The biggest trading partners of Kazakhstan among the CIS countries are Russia, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

Trade volume between Kazakhstan and Russia reached $19.4 billion as of the reporting period, which is by 28.6 percent ($15.08 billion) more than in the same period of 2020.

Russia’s share in Kazakhstan’s total trade volume increased up to 23.7 percent (20.9 percent last year).

Products worth $5.6 billion were exported from Kazakhstan to Russia from January through September 2021, which is by 38 percent more ($4.03 billion over the same period of last year).

The import volume reached $13.8 billion, increasing by 25.2 percent ($11.04 billion last year).

Uzbekistan ranks second with a bilateral trade volume of $3.02 billion, which is by 32.8 percent more than last year ($2.2 billion last year).

The export volume reached 2.2 billion (increase of 34.2 percent), while import reached $833.4 million (increase of 29.5 percent).

The bilateral trade volume between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan reached $914.9 million, which is by 43.1 percent more than in the same period of last year.

The export volume totaled $638.2 million ($560.5 million last year) while import volume - $276.7 million ($78.4 million last year).