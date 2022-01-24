Iran shares data on production capacity of Petrochemical Special Economic Zone

Business 24 January 2022 16:59 (UTC+04:00)
Iran shares data on production capacity of Petrochemical Special Economic Zone
Latest
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to chairperson of Organization of War, Labor and Armed Forces Veterans Politics 17:57
Central Bank of Iran shares data on country’s foreign debts Finance 17:57
Azerbaijani Small & Medium Business Dev't Agency talks about its activities in 2021 Business 17:43
Serbian deputy PM to visit Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 17:35
EU regulator set to rule on Pfizer COVID pill by end-Jan, ahead of Merck Europe 17:35
Kazakhstan records decrease in annual inflation in December 2021 Kazakhstan 17:28
Low-carbon transition pressures to accelerate in 2022 Oil&Gas 17:22
Iran unveils volume of electricity generated by Esfahan TPP Oil&Gas 17:20
Capital of Iran’s Bank Mellat soars Finance 17:19
Uzbekistan sees increase in newly created enterprises Uzbekistan 17:13
IOM talks about areas of cooperation with Turkmenistan in 2022 Business 17:13
Luxembourg’s SES S.A. continues steps within Kazakhstan’s state program foe economy dev't Business 17:12
Croatia to send three delegations to Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 17:02
Luxembourg’s SES S.A. to launch satellites to boost internet speed in Kazakhstan Business 17:02
Labour migration from Turkey to Germany slightly increased in 2021 Turkey 17:02
Iran shares data on production capacity of Petrochemical Special Economic Zone Business 16:59
Kazakhstan maintains positive trend in local consumer demand Kazakhstan 16:58
Kazakhstan’s Samruk-Kazyna Fund preliminarily approves new procurement procedure Central Asia 16:57
Georgia sees growth in residential property price index Georgia 16:51
Brazil's Embraer wins order for 20 aircraft from U.S. lessor Azorra Other News 16:45
Judicial investigation of two Armenian citizens accused of terrorism is complete in Azerbaijan Society 16:45
Russia records another 65,109 coronavirus cases Russia 16:42
Azerbaijan's BTB Bank announces net profit for 2021 Finance 16:33
Georgia's hotels to see increase in demand – forecast Georgia 16:32
People wanted for grave crimes extradited to Azerbaijan - Prosecutor General Society 16:25
India’s imports from China soar to almost $100 bn, led by smartphones, machinery Other News 16:24
Uzbekistan reveals structure of foreign trade turnover Uzbekistan 16:20
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for January 24 Society 16:09
Boeing invests $450 mln in flying taxi developer Wisk US 16:02
Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation resuming local competitions Society 16:02
German group of companies to construct plant in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 16:02
Turkmenistan's Akhal Electric Power Station boosts output rate Oil&Gas 16:00
Azerbaijani police calls on citizens coming to Shusha to observe security rules Society 16:00
Georgia to provide financial support to senior citizens - PM Georgia 15:30
India's Infosys confident about more offshoring opportunities Other News 15:27
Azerbaijani Defence Minister meets with Finland's MFA delegation (PHOTO) Politics 15:21
Turkmen multifilament yarn manufacturer exports to foreign markets Business 15:17
National Bank of Kazakhstan increases base rate Kazakhstan 15:13
JPMorgan merges EU operations into single German business Europe 15:07
Turkmen enterprise reveals output of glass sheets Business 14:55
Turkmenistan's State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs opens tender for audit Tenders 14:54
TAP’s technical forward capacity by Jan.30 Oil&Gas 14:54
Azerbaijan - Georgia's top fuel, lubricant supplier in 2021 Georgia 14:54
NEQSOL Holding delivered Strategic HR Business Partner Program for HR professionals Other News 14:52
Physical gas flows, nominations at TAP’s interconnections Oil&Gas 14:49
Progress on iron foundry construction project in Kazakhstan unveiled Kazakhstan 14:47
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Oil&Gas 14:42
Georgia’s hazelnuts export value, volume grow Georgia 14:40
Iran seeks to increase economic ties with Iraq Business 14:38
Iran to put taxes on petrochemical exports revenues Oil&Gas 14:35
SOCAR Turkey talks on demand for STAR Refinery products Oil&Gas 14:33
Kazakhstan unveils trade data with its top partners in Americas Business 14:23
First passenger bus from Baku arrives in Azerbaijan’s liberated Shusha (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 14:07
Electricity generation booming at Iran’s biggest thermal power plant Oil&Gas 14:04
Azerbaijan to hold auction to place Unibank’s bonds on Baku Stock Exchange Finance 14:02
Azerbaijani AFB Bank discloses net profit for 2021 Finance 14:00
Turkmengaz to purchase material and technical resources via tender Tenders 13:58
Uzbekistan to support new projects of food producers Uzbekistan 13:58
Anil Agarwal to set up $10 bn fund to hunt for govt assets Other News 13:56
Outbreak alert: members of Georgia's government test positive for COVID-19 Georgia 13:55
Azerbaijan approves agreement on customs co-op with Saudi Arabia Politics 13:55
Iran records surge in number of flights via Shahid Beheshti Airport Transport 13:53
Visa regime between Azerbaijan and Qatar cancelled Economy 13:52
Iran's handmade carpet production declines Business 13:50
Footage of Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development arriving in Fuzuli International Airport published (PHOTO) Politics 13:44
Uzbekistan to build new power units at its Angren TPP Uzbekistan 13:31
Georgia’s Batumi City Hall talks loan interest to be paid out to EBRD, KfW Georgia 13:31
Turkmen Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange reveals trades for Jan. 17 through 22 Business 13:27
Iran, Uzbekistan may be implementing eTIR system in pilot mode Business 13:18
Ukraine discloses number of incoming Azerbaijani tourists in 2021 Finance 13:18
Iran shares data on power generation of Shahid Rajaee TPP Oil&Gas 13:15
First regular passenger bus from Baku arrives in liberated Aghdam (PHOTO) Society 13:08
Overall index of Tehran Stock Exchange drops Finance 13:07
Kazakhstan increases fuel oil production in 10M2021 Oil&Gas 13:06
Uzbekistan to co-op with French Textile Industry Union in light industry Uzbekistan 13:05
Iran discloses data on tourists visiting country Tourism 13:02
Azerbaijan to display historical monuments damaged by Armenia in Aghdam (PHOTO) Politics 12:49
Bulgarian energy minister to visit Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 12:41
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose honoured by Indian Embassy In Germany; exhibition inaugurated Other News 12:37
Iran, Belgium review co-op opportunities Business 12:35
Uzbekistan adopts new dev't program for 2022-2024 Uzbekistan 12:26
India's Republic Day 2022: Army troops to don uniforms from different eras, vintage and modern platforms on display Other News 12:22
Kazakhstan creates command of special operations forces of army Kazakhstan 12:22
Russian Gazprombank expects increase in interest rate in Azerbaijan Economy 12:22
Nayax buys On Track Innovations Israel 12:20
Ukraine is interested in participation of Azerbaijani companies in construction of industrial parks - minister Economy 12:17
Switch Mobility closing in on $200 million fund raise, says Dheeraj Hinduja Other News 12:15
Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development visits Azerbaijani liberated lands Politics 12:12
Kazakhstan’s Almaty Power Stations company opens tender to supply stainless steel pipes Tenders 12:12
Iran, Russia to increase maritime transit Transport 12:04
Iran looking for preferential tariffs in trade with Brazil Business 11:56
Iran eyes to complete energy project in East Azerbaijan province within 3 years Oil&Gas 11:41
Turkmenistan eyes to utilize full potential in transport and logistics sector Transport 11:31
National Iranian Drilling Company declares number of oil-gas wells drilled in country Oil&Gas 11:25
Azerbaijan reveals time of completing Khudaferin, Giz Galasi HPPs Oil&Gas 11:23
IsDB Institute releases pioneering E-Book reader app (PHOTO) Arab World 11:22
Turkey shares data on export of cement and glass ceramics to Azerbaijan Turkey 11:22
Indians placed record bets on US stocks in 2021 Other News 11:20
Azerbaijani Health Insurance Agency open tender to buy ICT equipment Finance 11:20
Uzbekistan to complete construction of several large complexes in 2023 Uzbekistan 11:16
