Iran to contribute to reconstruction of liberated territories of Azerbaijan - Iranian minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Iran will contribute to the reconstruction of liberated territories of Azerbaijan within the framework of joint cooperation between the two countries, Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development and Iranian Co-Chair of the Iran-Azerbaijan Intergovernmental Joint Economic Cooperation Commission Rostam Ghasemi said, Trend reports from an event in Baku.

"Relations between the peoples of the two countries are deep, and I am confident that these relations will deepen further."

The minister also pointed out the Iranian government, as well as the current Iranian president, wants to strengthen relations with neighboring countries, especially with sincere and friendly Azerbaijan.

Ghasemi emphasized that within the framework of joint cooperation between the two countries, Iran will contribute to the reconstruction of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

A high-ranking delegation is on a visit to Azerbaijan, which includes Minister of Roads and Urban Development of the Islamic Republic of Iran Rostam Ghasemi, Iranian Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development Kheirollah Khademi and other officials.

